Detroit bands to honor late singer-songwriter Daniel Johnston next month

click to enlarge Screengrab / YouTube

Beloved Austin-based artist, singer-songwriter, and master archiver Daniel Johnston is going to get a Detroit tribute next month.



Johnston, who was, by all means, prolific, died of a heart attack last month at the age of 58. Johnston was known for his incredibly endearing body of work as much as he was known for his ongoing battles with mental and physical health — namely his battle with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, as his work was an extension of his struggle. The result? Well, just listen to fan-favorite “True Love Will Find You in the End,” on which Johnston's fragile voice fights to believe every word. He also really loved the Beatles and McDonald's. (All things that can be gleaned by watching the revealing 2006 documentary The Devil and Daniel Johnston.)



