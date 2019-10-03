Thursday, October 3, 2019
Detroit's Marble Bar to host 12-hour party with John Acquaviva and LTJ Bukem
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 2:23 PM
If the idea of a 12-hour party doesn’t make your joints swell and eyes water with prospective exhaustion, then a 12-hour party led by Plus 8 Records co-founder and international beatmaker John Acquaviva and London-based producer LTJ Bukem is probably more valuable than a solid eight hours of shuteye. Voted best electronic music club by Metro Times readers
, Marble Bar will welcome sets by Detroit mixers DJ 8en (Mark Moss), Dru Ruiz, Andrea Ghita, Special Request, Rick Wade, and EZ Rowe, with late-night ambient sets by Chuck Flask and Craig Gonzalez.
Music begins at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Marble Bar; 1501 Holden St., Detroit; 313-338-3674; residentadvisor.com. Tickets are $8+.
