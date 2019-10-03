City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 3, 2019

City Slang

Detroit's Marble Bar to host 12-hour party with John Acquaviva and LTJ Bukem

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 2:23 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MARBLE BAR
  • Courtesy of Marble Bar

If the idea of a 12-hour party doesn’t make your joints swell and eyes water with prospective exhaustion, then a 12-hour party led by Plus 8 Records co-founder and international beatmaker John Acquaviva and London-based producer LTJ Bukem is probably more valuable than a solid eight hours of shuteye. Voted best electronic music club by Metro Times readers, Marble Bar will welcome sets by Detroit mixers DJ 8en (Mark Moss), Dru Ruiz, Andrea Ghita, Special Request, Rick Wade, and EZ Rowe, with late-night ambient sets by Chuck Flask and Craig Gonzalez.

Music begins at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Marble Bar; 1501 Holden St., Detroit; 313-338-3674; residentadvisor.com. Tickets are $8+.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    12-hour party with John Acquaviva and LTJ Bukem @ Marble Bar

    • Sat., Oct. 5, 9 p.m. $8

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Advocate, artist, and local legend John Sinclair turns 78 with birthday bash at PJ's Lager House Read More

  2. No-wave cult fave Chandra to release a new 7-inch from Third Man Records at Detroit's UFO Factory Read More

  3. Robyn on why loving is the bravest thing she has done Read More

  4. A brief conversation with the legendary Dionne Warwick Read More

  5. Detroit's Devious Ones celebrate 100th show and new single at Outer Limits Lounge Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...