Detroit's Marble Bar to host 12-hour party with John Acquaviva and LTJ Bukem

If the idea of a 12-hour party doesn’t make your joints swell and eyes water with prospective exhaustion, then a 12-hour party led by Plus 8 Records co-founder and international beatmaker John Acquaviva and London-based producer LTJ Bukem is probably more valuable than a solid eight hours of shuteye. Voted best electronic music club by Metro Times readers , Marble Bar will welcome sets by Detroit mixers DJ 8en (Mark Moss), Dru Ruiz, Andrea Ghita, Special Request, Rick Wade, and EZ Rowe, with late-night ambient sets by Chuck Flask and Craig Gonzalez.

