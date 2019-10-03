Thursday, October 3, 2019
Detroit's Devious Ones celebrate 100th show and new single at Outer Limits Lounge
Staff Pick
Posted
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 11:53 AM
click to enlarge
We’re pretty stoked that the dudes of the Devious Ones have been inflicting us with quick-hitting garage-punk jams that call to mind ’90s movies where things are going according to plan until someone gets too fucked up and is too hungover, and suddenly everything unravels into delightful chaos — which is just how we like it. The show celebrates a record release — a follow-up single to last year’s debut LP, Plainview Nights
, as well as Devious Ones’ devious ones: Eric Villa, Amado Guadarrama, Scott Goldstein, and Dougie Tangent will be performing their 100th show together. Indonesian Junk & Toeheads are also on the bill.
Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Outer Limits Lounge; 5507 Caniff St., Detroit; 313-204-8044; outerlimitslounge.com. Tickets are $8.
Tags: Devious Ones, Plainview Nights, Outer Limits Lounge, Detroit concert, Image