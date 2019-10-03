City Slang

Thursday, October 3, 2019

City Slang

Detroit's Devious Ones celebrate 100th show and new single at Outer Limits Lounge

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 11:53 AM

click to enlarge KAYLA KOPKE
  • Kayla Kopke

We’re pretty stoked that the dudes of the Devious Ones have been inflicting us with quick-hitting garage-punk jams that call to mind ’90s movies where things are going according to plan until someone gets too fucked up and is too hungover, and suddenly everything unravels into delightful chaos — which is just how we like it. The show celebrates a record release — a follow-up single to last year’s debut LP, Plainview Nights, as well as Devious Ones’ devious ones: Eric Villa, Amado Guadarrama, Scott Goldstein, and Dougie Tangent will be performing their 100th show together. Indonesian Junk & Toeheads are also on the bill.


Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Outer Limits Lounge; 5507 Caniff St., Detroit; 313-204-8044; outerlimitslounge.com. Tickets are $8.

  • Staff Pick
    Devious Ones record release & 100th show @ Outer Limits Lounge

    • Sat., Oct. 5, 8 p.m. $8

City Slang

