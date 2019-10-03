Common to let the love in at the Fillmore in Detroit

On his latest record, 47-year-old emcee and author Common explores what it means to let love in. Like a damn crystal sitting on a sun-drenched window ledge, Let Love is a positivity prism that encourages reflection and the power of spreading the love by all means necessary. Detroit’s own J Dilla receives a few nods on the record, which marks the 12th in Common’s catalog and is also inspired by his eye-opening 2019 New York Times bestselling memoir, Let Love Have the Last Word. The book finds the Oscar-, Golden Globe-, Emmy-, and Grammy Award-winning artist dishing out wisdom on how mindfulness is the key to community togetherness and to his own successes.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, at the Fillmore; 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-961-5451; thefillmoredetroit.com. Tickets are $34.75+.
