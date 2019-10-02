No-wave cult fave Chandra to release a new 7-inch from Third Man Records at Detroit's UFO Factory

click to enlarge Kate Young

Chandra is not your average child star.The daughter of conceptual artist Dennis Oppenheim, Chandra was immersed in New York City’s underground art scene from birth, eventually fronting a no wave band featuring members of The Dance and Model Citizens. Released in 1980 when Chandra was 12, theEP became a cult favorite (critic David Ma called it “A Delta 5-meets-Jackson 5 adolescent post-punk EP with paranoid undertones” and the Avalanches sampled “Subways” on its 2016 comeback album,). The EP was reissued last year, Chandra did some live shows, and the band has kept going, celebrating the release of a new live 7-inch on Jack White’s Third Man Records on Friday. Teenager, Deadbeat Beat, and DJs Shells and Aut are also on the bill.

