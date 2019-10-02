City Slang

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

City Slang

No-wave cult fave Chandra to release a new 7-inch from Third Man Records at Detroit's UFO Factory

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 11:55 AM

click to enlarge KATE YOUNG
  • Kate Young

Chandra is not your average child star.

The daughter of conceptual artist Dennis Oppenheim, Chandra was immersed in New York City’s underground art scene from birth, eventually fronting a no wave band featuring members of The Dance and Model Citizens. Released in 1980 when Chandra was 12, the Transportation EP became a cult favorite (critic David Ma called it “A Delta 5-meets-Jackson 5 adolescent post-punk EP with paranoid undertones” and the Avalanches sampled “Subways” on its 2016 comeback album, Wildflower). The EP was reissued last year, Chandra did some live shows, and the band has kept going, celebrating the release of a new live 7-inch on Jack White’s Third Man Records on Friday. Teenager, Deadbeat Beat, and DJs Shells and Aut are also on the bill.

Starts at 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 at UFO Factory; 2110 Trumbull St., Detroit; facebook.com/ufofactorydetroit; $12 advance, $15 at the door.



  • Staff Pick
    Chandra w/ Teenanger and Deadbeat Beat @ UFO Factory

    • Fri., Oct. 4, 9 p.m. $15
    • Buy Tickets

