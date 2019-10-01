DeVotchKa and the Joy Formidable head to the Loving Touch in Ferndale

click to enlarge Timothy Hiatt

The Joy Formidable.

One landed a song on thesoundtrack, the other scored a spot on the soundtrack for the Academy Award-winning dysfunctional dark comedy, Little Miss Sunshine Colorado’s DeVotchKa and Wales-based outfit the Joy Formidable independently created their own brands of rolling, atmospheric cinematic moments that call to mind late-night desert driving or winning the unlikely love of another and jumping into a glistening in-ground pool from the roof of a stranger’s house. Both DeVotchka and the Joy Formidable are supporting 2018 releases — the ever catharticand the dizzying and sensual, respectively.



