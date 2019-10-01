DeVotchKa and the Joy Formidable head to the Loving Touch in Ferndale

Colorado’s DeVotchKa and Wales-based outfit the Joy Formidable independently created their own brands of rolling, atmospheric cinematic moments that call to mind late-night desert driving or winning the unlikely love of another and jumping into a glistening in-ground pool from the roof of a stranger’s house. Both DeVotchka and the Joy Formidable are supporting 2018 releases — the ever cathartic This Night Falls Forever and the dizzying and sensual AAARTH, respectively.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Loving Touch; 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-820-5596; thelovingtouchferndale.com. Tickets are $25+.
