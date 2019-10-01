City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

City Slang

DeVotchKa and the Joy Formidable head to the Loving Touch in Ferndale

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Oct 1, 2019 at 4:15 PM

click to enlarge The Joy Formidable. - TIMOTHY HIATT
  • Timothy Hiatt
  • The Joy Formidable.

One landed a song on the Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Pt. I soundtrack, the other scored a spot on the soundtrack for the Academy Award-winning dysfunctional dark comedy, Little Miss Sunshine.

Colorado’s DeVotchKa and Wales-based outfit the Joy Formidable independently created their own brands of rolling, atmospheric cinematic moments that call to mind late-night desert driving or winning the unlikely love of another and jumping into a glistening in-ground pool from the roof of a stranger’s house. Both DeVotchka and the Joy Formidable are supporting 2018 releases — the ever cathartic This Night Falls Forever and the dizzying and sensual AAARTH, respectively.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Loving Touch; 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-820-5596; thelovingtouchferndale.com. Tickets are $25+.


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    DeVotchKa and the Joy Formidable @ The Loving Touch

    • Wed., Oct. 2, 7 p.m. $25-$55
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Icewear Vezzo hosted a shoe drive in Detroit over the weekend Read More

  2. Billie Eilish is coming to Detroit — duh Read More

  3. Ann Arbor’s 'The Bang!' announces final dance party, 'The Bang! Must Die' Read More

  4. Why pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne is still the real deal — and grateful to be alive Read More

  5. Michigan Rattlers announce holiday show at Ferndale's Magic Bag Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...