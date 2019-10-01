City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

City Slang

Ann Arbor’s 'The Bang!' announces final dance party, 'The Bang! Must Die'

Posted By on Tue, Oct 1, 2019 at 12:33 PM

click to enlarge DOUG COOMBE
  • Doug Coombe

After 18 years, Ann Arbor's monthly mixtape dance party, The Bang!, is finally calling it quits.

Perhaps it is time. As a press release announcing the party's final installment says, "Countless couples have met at a Bang!, some spawning what are known as 'Bang! Babies.'" The offspring of a hypothetical couple who met at the first party would be old enough to go to The Bang! now.

The party was the brainchild of artists Jason Gibner and Jeremy Wheeler, who threw the first Bang! at the Halfway Inn, aka "the Halfass," a music venue run by a student-run nonprofit in the basement of U of M’s East Quad. After three parties it was shut down and moved to the Blind Pig, where it earned a following for its costume-themed nights, like the 1980s workout-themed "Physical Bang!", the Valentine's Day-themed Love Bang!, Space Bang!, Tiki Bang!, and even Ninja Bang!

It was also beloved for its eclectic, mixtape-inspired, genre-spanning playlists — created on actual cassette tapes — with tracks ranging from rock 'n' roll classics, indie rock, and electro-pop, with Squeeze's "Bang Bang" as an unofficial theme song.

The final Bang! party — the Halloween-themed "The Bang! Must Die" — is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Blind Pig, 208 S. 1st St., Ann Arbor. Cover is $8, or $11 for those under 21.

“The Bang! is 18," Gibner and Wheeler said in a press release. "Time to move out of the house and get its own job."

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Icewear Vezzo hosted a shoe drive in Detroit over the weekend Read More

  2. Billie Eilish is coming to Detroit — duh Read More

  3. Why pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne is still the real deal — and grateful to be alive Read More

  4. Michigan Rattlers announce holiday show at Ferndale's Magic Bag Read More

  5. Kanye West's free Detroit 'Sunday Service' show is coming to the Aretha on Friday Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...