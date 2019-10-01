Advocate, artist, and local legend John Sinclair turns 78 with birthday bash at PJ's Lager House

To celebrate his 78th orbit around the sun — and his first since the full legalization of recreational marijuana in the state of Michigan — Sinclair will be joined by his all-star band. Jeff “Baby” Grand will lead the revue with Harmonica Shah, Phil Hale, Chris Rumel, and Tino Gross, as well as other musicians and friends. Sinclair will also perform spoken-word poems from Fattening Frogs for Snakes, which will get a vinyl release on Jett Plastic Recordings next spring. A portion of event proceeds will benefit the John Sinclair Foundation.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at PJ's Lager House; 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-961-4668; facebook.com/lagerhouse. Cover is $15.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.