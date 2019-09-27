City Slang

Friday, September 27, 2019

Billie Eilish is coming to Detroit — duh

Posted By on Fri, Sep 27, 2019 at 1:39 PM

click to enlarge BEN HOUDIJK / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com

Peak #AestheticQueen, Billie Eilish isn't here to steal your girl, or your boy, or your daddy. The 17-year-old trailblazer is trying to create an eco-friendly environment and, you know, achieve world domination or whatever.

It was announced on Friday that The Office superfan and low-key cultural icon (and according to Elle, the answer to a dying industry) would be taking her record-breaking debut record (WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? is currently the year's best-selling album in North America) on a massive world tour, including a stop at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on March 23, 2020.

The announcement follows the release of the “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” music video, just ahead of Eilish's debut Saturday Night Live performance on the show's 45th season premiere, where she will appear alongside host Woody Harrelson. (Harrelson, a hosting veteran, gives new kid Eilish a tour of studio 8H and introduces her to the SNL cast in these adorable back-to-school-style promos.)



Anyway, for her tour, Eilish is joining the growing pack of game-changing Gen Z-ers by partnering with REVERB — a nonprofit that aims to make touring more sustainable for artists and concert-goers alike — to offer water stations at her concerts. Attendees are encouraged to bring refillable water bottles, and straws will not be permitted during the concert.

Tickets ($39.50+) go on sale Friday, Oct. 4, at noon and can be purchased via 313presents.com.


  • Billie Eilish @ Little Caesars Arena

    • Mon., March 23, 7 p.m. $39.50+

