Thursday, September 26, 2019

Michigan Rattlers announce holiday show at Ferndale's Magic Bag

Posted By on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 3:00 PM

click to enlarge The Michigan Rattlers, from left: Christian Wilder, Tony Audia, Graham Young, and Adam Reed. - DOUG COOMBE
  • Doug Coombe
  • The Michigan Rattlers, from left: Christian Wilder, Tony Audia, Graham Young, and Adam Reed.

Michigan Rattlers have had a busy year. The made-in-Petoskey alt-country band was handpicked by Bob Seger himself to open his final shows at DTE Energy Music Theatre, performed at Metro Times' Pig & Whiskey festival, and is now on the road with folk-infused jam band Greensky Bluegrass.

In December, the band will celebrate the year with a homecoming show of sorts, with a just-announced show set for Friday, Dec. 27, at Ferndale's Magic Bag. (Frontman Graham Young splits his time between Los Angeles and Detroit, while the rest of the band has relocated to Royal Oak.)

Tickets are $20 in advance and now available.

You can read our recent cover story on the band here.

