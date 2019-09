Royal Oak's ‘70s-inspired Bowlero Lanes & Lounge holds all-day grand opening celebration

Kelly Elliott

The newly rehabbed Bowlero Lanes & Lounge.

Beach Boys co-founder (and the band’s only actual surfer) Dennis Wilson made a lot of friends during his life, cut short by an accident in which he drowned at the age of 39 . One of those, uh, friends, was cult creep Charles Manson (and it was the residence of Wilson’s friend, producer Terry Melcher's that served as the gruesome scene of the Sharon Tate murders).Anyway, the only thing Detroit five-piece Friends of Dennis Wilson is guilty of is producing perfectly throwback psych-rock. The droning, rolling, sadistic acid trip that is the band’s 2018 releasewill serve as the score for the recently rehabbed, totally ’70s-drenched Bowlero Lanes & Lounge, which is celebrating its grand opening FoDW share the bill with Toronto-duo CATL, which specializes in delightfully lo-fi dance rock. DJ’s Dash, Soul-Lo, L BooG, and TopKat are also slated to perform.

