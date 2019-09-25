City Slang

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

City Slang

Royal Oak's ‘70s-inspired Bowlero Lanes & Lounge holds all-day grand opening celebration

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 9:26 AM

The newly rehabbed Bowlero Lanes & Lounge. - KELLY ELLIOTT
  • Kelly Elliott
  • The newly rehabbed Bowlero Lanes & Lounge.

Beach Boys co-founder (and the band’s only actual surfer) Dennis Wilson made a lot of friends during his life, cut short by an accident in which he drowned at the age of 39. One of those, uh, friends, was cult creep Charles Manson (and it was the residence of Wilson’s friend, producer Terry Melcher's that served as the gruesome scene of the Sharon Tate murders).

Anyway, the only thing Detroit five-piece Friends of Dennis Wilson is guilty of is producing perfectly throwback psych-rock. The droning, rolling, sadistic acid trip that is the band’s 2018 release Space Maintainer will serve as the score for the recently rehabbed, totally ’70s-drenched Bowlero Lanes & Lounge, which is celebrating its grand opening.

FoDW share the bill with Toronto-duo CATL, which specializes in delightfully lo-fi dance rock. DJ’s Dash, Soul-Lo, L BooG, and TopKat are also slated to perform.

Doors open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Bowlero Lanes & Lounge; 4209 Coolidge Hwy., Royal Oak; 248-549-7500; bowlerodetroit.com. Event is free.



  Staff Pick User Submitted
    Grand Opening Celebration at Bowlero Lanes & Lounge @ Bowlero Lanes & Lounge

    Sat., Sept. 28, 11 a.m. Free

City Slang

