Jessica Hernandez to perform at Founders Brewing all-day party to benefit Gleaners Food Bank

Jessica Hernandez.

Giving back is way cooler than throwing one back, so for Hunger Action Month the first-ever Founders Detroit Outer Limits Party will raise funds for Gleaners Community Food Bank. The all-day party will offer a specially curated tap list, as well as music from some local trailblazers. Headlining the hoppy soiree is Detroit-born, L.A.-based shimmering disco-rock mama Jessica Hernandez and her Deltas. Also on the bill are the Handgrenades — the metro Detroit five-piece rock band that colors outside the lines of traditional rock ’n’ roll revelry. Detroit beatmaker Erno will also be on hand with a disco-meets-classic-house fueled set.



Event begins at noon on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Founders Taproom; 456 Charlotte St., Detroit; 313-335-3440; foundersbrewing.com. Tickets are $20.