City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

City Slang

Jessica Hernandez to perform at Founders Brewing all-day party to benefit Gleaners Food Bank

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 12:13 PM

click to enlarge Jessica Hernandez. - TAYLOR BONIN
  • Taylor Bonin
  • Jessica Hernandez.

Giving back is way cooler than throwing one back, so for Hunger Action Month the first-ever Founders Detroit Outer Limits Party will raise funds for Gleaners Community Food Bank. The all-day party will offer a specially curated tap list, as well as music from some local trailblazers. Headlining the hoppy soiree is Detroit-born, L.A.-based shimmering disco-rock mama Jessica Hernandez and her Deltas. Also on the bill are the Handgrenades — the metro Detroit five-piece rock band that colors outside the lines of traditional rock ’n’ roll revelry. Detroit beatmaker Erno will also be on hand with a disco-meets-classic-house fueled set.

Event begins at noon on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Founders Taproom; 456 Charlotte St., Detroit; 313-335-3440; foundersbrewing.com. Tickets are $20.


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Founders Detroit: Outer Limits Party @ Founders Brewing Co. Detroit

    • Sat., Sept. 28, 12 p.m. $20
    • Buy Tickets

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Hamtramck nightclub Small's goes big for 20th anniversary Read More

  2. Why pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne is still the real deal — and grateful to be alive Read More

  3. Why Grand Rapids' electronic duo Pink Sky is meditating on global chaos Read More

  4. Royal Oak's ‘70s-inspired Bowlero Lanes & Lounge holds all-day grand opening celebration Read More

  5. Petition launched to make 24-hour dance venues legal in the Motor City Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...