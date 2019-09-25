City Slang

Deluxx Fluxx welcomes KOKOKO! — the Congolese band that turns trash into techno

One man’s junk is another man’s Roland MC-707.

At least that’s the case for yellow boiler suit-clad Congolese five-piece KOKOKO!, who have gained an international audience for their inventive, resourceful, and frenetic dance music created with upcycled instruments made from debris found in the streets of their hometown of Kinshasa. After a stunning showcase at this year’s SXSW, KOKOKO! released its debut record, Fongola, which spotlights the band’s self-described “tekno kintueni” sound. In keeping with the DIY ethos of the band, which formed in 2016, Fongola was recorded in a makeshift studio made of ping-pong tables and old mattresses because, as KOKOKO! have said: “Survival fuels creativity.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 at Deluxx Fluxx; 1274 Library St., Detroit; 313-788-7015; deluxxfluxx.com. Tickets are $20.

