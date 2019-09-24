City Slang

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Hooray for despair! Andrew Bird brings ‘finest work yet’ to Detroit's Masonic Temple

Posted By on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 10:52 AM

AMANDA DEMME
  • Amanda Demme

If there were a class titled Andrew Bird 101, it might be best to study backward, starting with his modest 2019 release, My Finest Work Yet — which might just very well be his finest work of the past decade.

For his latest, the 46-year-old journeyman known for lush chamber pop, distinct pronunciation, use of Theremins, and excessive whistling appears to have returned to what has kept the Chicago area-bred crooner afloat across 15 studio records — cynicism disguised as hope. Did we mention whistling? Anyway, shortly after the record’s release, it was announced that Bird would be spreading his wings and taking a foray into acting, specifically filling a role written for the singer on the fourth season of FX’s Fargo.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Masonic Temple's Cathedral Theatre; 500 Temple St., Detroit; 313-638-2724; themasonic.com. $39.50+.




