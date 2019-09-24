Hooray for despair! Andrew Bird brings ‘finest work yet’ to Detroit's Masonic Temple

Amanda Demme

If there were a class titled Andrew Bird 101, it might be best to study backward, starting with his modest 2019 release, My Finest Work Yet — which might just very well be his finest work of the past decade.For his latest, the 46-year-old journeyman known for lush chamber pop, distinct pronunciation, use of Theremins, and excessive whistling appears to have returned to what has kept the Chicago area-bred crooner afloat across 15 studio records — cynicism disguised as hope. Did we mention whistling? Anyway, shortly after the record’s release, it was announced that Bird would be spreading his wings and taking a foray into acting, specifically filling a role written for the singer on the fourth season of FX’s

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.