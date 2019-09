click to enlarge Courtesy of Live Nation

Umphrey's McGee

The ever-touring Umphrey's McGee is back on the road next year.The long-running jam band announced a 2020 tour that includes a two-night stop at the Fillmore in Detroit on Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1.Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27. Tickets are available for the Friday show the Saturday show starting at $25, and a limited number for both nights starting at $49.50.The band — a cult favorite known for seemingly incessant touring schedule with more than 2,000 gigs under its belt, long improvisational sets, inventive cover mash-ups, and dizzying catalog of songs — was last in the Motor City this past February for a two-night stint at the Fillmore.