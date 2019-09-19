City Slang

Thursday, September 19, 2019

City Slang

Detroit rapper drops track about the GM strike

Posted By on Thu, Sep 19, 2019 at 2:45 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA G'MAC CASH YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab via G'Mac Cash YouTube

Shit, that was fast.

G'Mac Cash, Detroit's self-proclaimed "King of Parody Rap," is back with a new timely track, this time weighing in on the United Auto Workers' strike of General Motors. The strike started late Sunday night.

In the video, Cash grabs a picket sign and joins strikers, declaring, "We goin' on strike/ til they get this shit right."

He then sums up the entire problem pretty succinctly:

We going on strike so you better listen/ We ain't 'bout to keep workin' under these conditions/ Workin' in the hot plant with no air conditionin'/ And they got the nerve to tell us that this fair conditions

If they don't work they ass off they gone get fired/ Temps workin' like slaves, they don't get hired/ Supervisor don't care if they get tired/ They just tryin' to make sure them sales get higher

The union gotta stick together, do this for each other/ Do this work for all my sisters, do this for my brothers/ 'Cause they tryin' to treat us wrong, but they say they love us/ We need a change right now, we ain't goin' further 

The rapper previously went viral in February with "Tired of Snow," a comedic rap about Michigan's brutal winters.

You can watch the video below.


City Slang

