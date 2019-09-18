Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor take the stage at Ziggy's in Ypsilanti

click to enlarge Screengrab/PBS Video

Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor.

Good news for fans of the Flaming Lips Brian Jonestown Massacre , and general existential malaise — there’s a band for that.Neo-psych-rock foursome Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor have been wielding sexy and commanding tunes since 2005 (back when the band was known as Sik Sik Nation ). Last year, the Sean Marrow-led outfit released the delightfully meandering and droning, which calls to mind something like a West Coast cult meeting where members wear shades of beige and have names straight out of a spice cabinet. Anyway, three-piece Ypsilanti outfit Las Drogas is also on the bill, specializing in stirring and sludgy psychobilly, as are garage rockers Warlock’s Grave out of Ann Arbor.



