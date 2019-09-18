City Slang

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

City Slang

Detroit's Marbrisa readies herself for her debut record release at Otus Supply

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 2:27 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo

There’s something different about how Detroit-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Marbrisa interprets music.

Latin, jazz, funk, and folk music come together on Marbrisa’s debut solo record, Ciclos, which finds the world traveler collaborating with her all-star eight-piece band — including Adam James, Tim Shellabarger, James Anthony, Dan Schmatz, Zac Land, Max Popkin, Jordan Mulka, and Emily Rose. Not unlike the transportive work of Brazilian sonic chameleon Seu Jorge or New York’s foot-stomping gypsy punks Gogol Bordello, Marbrisa also masters the art of fusing the traditional with the contemporary. Metro Detroit’s roots-folk songstress Libby Decamp is also on the bill.

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at Otus Supply; 345 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-291-6160; otussupply.com. Tickets are $10-$12.




City Slang

