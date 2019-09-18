City Slang

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

City Slang

Detroit's Marble Bar celebrates 4 years of dance and debauchery with a 10-hour party and Moodymann

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge Moodymann. - SCREENGRAB/YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab/YouTube
  • Moodymann.

Here’s a challenge: Do you think you can party for 10 hours? Well, it might be a lot easier to maintain momentum with Detroit’s enigmatic house and techno beatmaker Moodymann behind the decks, as part of Marble Bar’s four-year anniversary blowout.

For night one of the versatile venue’s 10-hour birthday bash, Marble Bar has enlisted Berlin’s Dana Ruh and Roi Perez, and Detroit mixers Dez Andres, Rick Wilhite, DJ Holographic, and, of course, Moodymann. The patio will have a barbecue in the evening with music from Detroit’s Phat Phil Cooper, and Blair French and Mira Fahrenheit out of NYC. Night two will offer a 13-hour party with sounds by Elle Ellien, Luke Vibert, Prefuse73, Soundmurderer, K-HAND, and more.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21; 1501 Holden St., Detroit; residentadvisor.com. Cover is $10-$20.



  • Staff Pick
    Marble Bar 4 Year Anniversary with Moodymann @ Marble Bar

    • Fri., Sept. 20, 6 p.m. and Sat., Sept. 21, 8 p.m. $10+

City Slang

