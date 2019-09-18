Detroit's Marble Bar celebrates 4 years of dance and debauchery with a 10-hour party and Moodymann

click to enlarge Screengrab/YouTube

Moodymann.

Here’s a challenge: Do you think you can party for 10 hours? Well, it might be a lot easier to maintain momentum with Detroit’s enigmatic house and techno beatmaker Moodymann behind the decks, as part of Marble Bar’s four-year anniversary blowout.For night one of the versatile venue’s 10-hour birthday bash, Marble Bar has enlisted Berlin’s Dana Ruh and Roi Perez, and Detroit mixers Dez Andres, Rick Wilhite, DJ Holographic, and, of course, Moodymann. The patio will have a barbecue in the evening with music from Detroit’s Phat Phil Cooper, and Blair French and Mira Fahrenheit out of NYC. Night two will offer a 13-hour party with sounds by Elle Ellien, Luke Vibert, Prefuse73, Soundmurderer, K-HAND, and more.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.