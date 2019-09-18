Detroit's Human Eye might spit blood and/or slime at Outer Limits Lounge

click to enlarge Screengrab/YouTube

Buckle up and take your vitamins, kiddos. The world is bad, and here to remind us that it only gets worse is Detroit Avant-punk legend and sonic meanie Human Eye. The band is led by cursed space dementor and Detroit’s original weirdo Timmy Vulgar, who for 15 years has captained Human Eye on many a fucked-up journey — including this one, in which the gang opens up for cult proto-punk rock out of Hamilton, Ontario, via Simply Saucer. DJ Nai Sammon will be making tunes happen before, between, and after the chaos.

