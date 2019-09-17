City Slang

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Singer-songwriter and girl genius Lucy Dacus heads to Detroit's El Club

Posted By on Tue, Sep 17, 2019 at 4:23 PM

There’s a memorable moment in the opening scene of the final episode of the Netflix jailhouse drama Orange Is the New Black — and it has little to do with the action on the screen. The song “Yours & Mine” by Richmond, Virginia, singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus opens the episode and captures the essence of the long-running series, as well as the essence of Dacus’ catalog as a whole — sad, hopeful, anxious, and unabashedly confrontational, as this emotional concoction is sort of her MO. Last year found Dacus releasing her celebrated sophomore record, Historian, along with the first self-titled EP with her indie supergroup, boygenius, in which she shares membership with Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at El Club; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; elclubdetroit.com. Tickets are $16-$18.




