City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

City Slang

Jenny Lewis puts it on the line at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Sep 17, 2019 at 1:55 PM

click to enlarge AUTUMN DE WILDE
  • Autumn de Wilde

How do we love thee, Jenny Lewis? Let us count the ways.

For one, the babely 43-year-old has been making music that has made our hearts swell and burst since her time in the early aughts indie fave band Rilo Kiley. Secondly, she doesn’t hold back, as evidenced by Lewis’ solo work, which spans intimate mountain folk (Rabbit Fur Coat, 2006), seductive and emotional travelogues (Acid Tongue, 2008), Neil Young-inspired pop (The Voyager, 2014), and shimmering raw diarial life reflections via this year’s On the Line (on which she tackles the complexities of a parent-child relationship through the death of her estranged mother). And how can we forget her iconic backing vocals on the Postal Service’s only record, and perhaps the most peak indie moment ever documented in music history, Give Up? L.A.-based identical twin duo the Watson Twins is also on the bill.

Event begins at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Michigan Theater; 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-668-8397; michtheater.org. Tickets are $37.50.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Jenny Lewis @ Michigan Theater

    • Wed., Sept. 18, 8 p.m. $37.50-$50

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Japan's Babymetal is the metal-pop girl group of our nightmares — and it's coming to the Fillmore Read More

  2. Dashboard Confessional will perform 2 records back to back in Detroit — and we are vindicated Read More

  3. There is only one Patti Smith and she is performing back-to-back shows at Royal Oak Music Theatre Read More

  4. The B-52s celebrate 40 years of rock lobsters and love shacks at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Read More

  5. R&B singer Charity makes music for Detroit, in Detroit Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...