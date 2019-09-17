Jenny Lewis puts it on the line at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor

click to enlarge Autumn de Wilde

How do we love thee, Jenny Lewis? Let us count the ways.For one, the babely 43-year-old has been making music that has made our hearts swell and burst since her time in the early aughts indie fave band Rilo Kiley . Secondly, she doesn’t hold back, as evidenced by Lewis’ solo work, which spans intimate mountain folk, 2006), seductive and emotional travelogues (, 2008), Neil Young-inspired pop ( The Voyager , 2014), and shimmering raw diarial life reflections via this year’s(on which she tackles the complexities of a parent-child relationship through the death of her estranged mother). And how can we forget her iconic backing vocals on the Postal Service’s only record, and perhaps the most peak indie moment ever documented in music history,? L.A.-based identical twin duo the Watson Twins is also on the bill.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.