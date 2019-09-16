Dashboard Confessional will perform 2 records back to back in Detroit — and we are vindicated

click to enlarge Fueled by Raman

If you cheated on someone and/or were cheated on between 2001 and 2003, then Dashboard Confessional likely penned your breakup anthem. (Fuck you, Brad!) What better way to relive the catharsis than to commiserate and bask in the polite poetry of a man scorned?



Details of Dashboard Confessional's 20th-anniversary plans were announced Monday and include a compilation album titled The Best Ones of the Best Ones, due out in January of next year. Its release will be immediately followed by a 33-date U.S. run.



