The B-52s celebrate 40 years of rock lobsters and love shacks at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

click to enlarge Pieter M VanHattem

Listening to new wave mavens the B-52s is akin to attending an epic, fictional party as described by’s fictional party-scene correspondent, Stefon , played by a coy Bill Hader. For 40 years, Kate Pierson, Keith Strickland, Cindy Wilson, and the band’s Stefon-like frontman Fred Schneider have been singing about rock lobsters love shacks , and personal Idahoes , all with a mighty dose of onomatopoeia.“Who knew that when we played our first house dance party in Athens, Georgia, in 1976 that we would be still be rocking the house in 2019?” B-52s’ Pierson said of the anniversary in a statement. Though they haven’t released new material since 2008’s, the band is set to release a documentary produced by Fred Armisen and directed by Craig Johnson, as well as its first authorized biography. Fellow new wavers OMD and Berlin are also on the bill.

