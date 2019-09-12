City Slang

Thursday, September 12, 2019

City Slang

Jason Singer, aka Michigander, drops new EP at Pontiac's Crofoot

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge Michigander. - KRIS HERRMANN
  • Kris Herrmann
  • Michigander.

Straight outta Midland, Mich., is Michigander: not just any Michigander, but Jason Singer, who performs locally beloved indie-pop as Michigander.

Singer, a proud Michigan traveler, Christian, and Coldplay fan, gained college radio popularity in 2016 and followed that hype wave with last year’s Midland EP. For his most recent release, Where Do We Go From Here, Singer leans into some strong Chris Martin vibes circa X&Y with a dash of Neon Trees. Following the EP release show, Singer will also perform a free acoustic set at Third Man Records in Detroit on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at the Crofoot; 1 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-858-9333; thecrofoot.com. Tickets are $13-$15.




Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Michigander, Bad Bad Hats, Rival Summers, Kimball @ The Crofoot Ballroom

    • Fri., Sept. 13, 7 p.m. $13
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

