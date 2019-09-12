Jason Singer, aka Michigander, drops new EP at Pontiac's Crofoot

Straight outta Midland, Mich., is Michigander: not just any Michigander, but Jason Singer, who performs locally beloved indie-pop as Michigander.
Singer, a proud Michigan traveler, Christian, and Coldplay fan, gained college radio popularity in 2016 and followed that hype wave with last year’s Midland EP. For his most recent release, Where Do We Go From Here, Singer leans into some strong Chris Martin vibes circa X&Y with a dash of Neon Trees. Following the EP release show, Singer will also perform a free acoustic set at Third Man Records in Detroit on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at the Crofoot; 1 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-858-9333; thecrofoot.com. Tickets are $13-$15.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.