Detroit pop duo Career Club finally releases debut EP at Detroit's Outer Limits Lounge

Career Club.

We probably shouldn’t say this, but Career Club might be one of the best — if not the best — live acts in Detroit right now.. Well, we said it and we meant it.Berkley natives and besties Leah Barnett and Mark Sleeman met in high school and started casually jamming before eventually recording ideas, lyrics, and beats on iPhone voice memos. Now we have a proper EP,(something we’ve been waiting for since electing the duo as one of Metro Times bands to watch earlier this year.) Most of what Career Club does is live looping with Barnett on drums against Sleeman’s sweeping, soaring pop vocals (think Freddie Mercury meets Celine Dion on some Lana Del Rey shit), resulting in a totally transcendent, ever-changing live experience. Joining the Career Club club are brother-and-sister duo 2000blue and low-key supergroup newbies Monica Plaza.

