City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

City Slang

Detroit pop duo Career Club finally releases debut EP at Detroit's Outer Limits Lounge

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge Career Club. - NOAH ELLIOTT MORRISON
  • Noah Elliott Morrison
  • Career Club.

We probably shouldn’t say this, but Career Club might be one of the best — if not the best — live acts in Detroit right now. Shit. Well, we said it and we meant it.

Berkley natives and besties Leah Barnett and Mark Sleeman met in high school and started casually jamming before eventually recording ideas, lyrics, and beats on iPhone voice memos. Now we have a proper EP, Cents (something we’ve been waiting for since electing the duo as one of Metro Times bands to watch earlier this year.) Most of what Career Club does is live looping with Barnett on drums against Sleeman’s sweeping, soaring pop vocals (think Freddie Mercury meets Celine Dion on some Lana Del Rey shit), resulting in a totally transcendent, ever-changing live experience. Joining the Career Club club are brother-and-sister duo 2000blue and low-key supergroup newbies Monica Plaza.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, at Outer Limits Lounge; 5507 Caniff St., Detroit; 313-204-8044; outerlimitslounge.com. Cover is $5.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Experimental beat maker Aïsha Devi heads to Detroit's MOCAD Read More

  2. Japan's Babymetal is the metal-pop girl group of our nightmares — and it's coming to the Fillmore Read More

  3. Of course Kid Rock is helping to make the Betsy Ross flag the new dog-whistle Confederate flag Read More

  4. Premiere: Deadbeat Beat’s sunny-yet-scary new video for ‘Baphomet’ Read More

  5. Jason Singer, aka Michigander, drops new EP at Pontiac's Crofoot Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...