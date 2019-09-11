Coach Joey's 'Ghetto Friends With Money' mixtape is pure Detroit trap

For the past few years Detroit trap music has been riding a wave that has extended well past the Great Lakes. From east side to the west side every musical street tale of guns, money, violence, and ego has served as a different chapter in Detroit’s underbelly street culture.Enter Coach Joey’s newest mixtape,. It boasts an all-star lineup of Detroit's most notable emcees: Peezy, 42 Dugg, Baby Money, Icewear Vezzo, Baby Money, Veeze, Rio Da Yung OG, AllStar JR, and Talbiando. "YBI" is a bass-heavy track with lyrics inspired by drug deals gone bad and good. "Free Throw" features Coach Joey rapping over a piercing set piano keys about living the high life with dime-piece women. Meanwhile, "Lie on Me" is full of verses on paper-chasing.The most quintessential track is "Statement," which Peezy raps about fake rappers, snitches, drugs, and luxury lifestyles. “Doing the dash in the Cadillac like I ain’t got a pole/ Drinking syrup out the pipe but I ain’t got a cold/ Talking gangster to the ‘Gram like we ain’t know he told/ All these niggas watered down it's time to take control,” Peezy raps.Overalllives up to its title and exceeds meets the standards of the current Detroit trap music climate.