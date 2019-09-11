Coach Joey's 'Ghetto Friends With Money' mixtape is pure Detroit trap

For the past few years Detroit trap music has been riding a wave that has extended well past the Great Lakes. From east side to the west side every musical street tale of guns, money, violence, and ego has served as a different chapter in Detroit’s underbelly street culture.
Enter Coach Joey’s newest mixtape, Ghetto Friends With Money
. It boasts an all-star lineup of Detroit's most notable emcees: Peezy, 42 Dugg, Baby Money, Icewear Vezzo, Baby Money, Veeze, Rio Da Yung OG, AllStar JR, and Talbiando. "YBI" is a bass-heavy track with lyrics inspired by drug deals gone bad and good. "Free Throw" features Coach Joey rapping over a piercing set piano keys about living the high life with dime-piece women. Meanwhile, "Lie on Me" is full of verses on paper-chasing.
The most quintessential track is "Statement," which Peezy raps about fake rappers, snitches, drugs, and luxury lifestyles. “Doing the dash in the Cadillac like I ain’t got a pole/ Drinking syrup out the pipe but I ain’t got a cold/ Talking gangster to the ‘Gram like we ain’t know he told/ All these niggas watered down it's time to take control,” Peezy raps.
Overall Ghetto Friends with Money
lives up to its title and exceeds meets the standards of the current Detroit trap music climate.
