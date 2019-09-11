Black Milk returns to Detroit for El Club performance in support of new EP

click to enlarge Courtesy of El Club

Black Milk.

From working with Slum Village to collaborating with Jack White and Danny Brown , Detroit native and J. Dilla disciple Black Milk, née Curtis Eugene Cross, is kind of a big deal.Last month, Black Milk followed 2018’swithEP, which finds the 36-year-old rapper tackling betrayal and forgiveness, rising above circumstances, and inviting collabs with MAHD, Motown Records’ BJ the Chicago Kid, and Pusha-T mentee Sam Austins.“They’d rather have us locked down in a pair of cuffs/ Unfair fair enough/ I wonder why you never see no peace/ Why my outfit’s not low-key/ Treat foreign whips like trophies/ Belong in this world/ But we have to make our own in this world,” Black Milk says on “Black NASA ” alongside Austins — a song that embodies the ethos of the record: don’t just shoot for the stars; be the star.

