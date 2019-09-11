City Slang

Black Milk returns to Detroit for El Club performance in support of new EP

Posted By on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 1:50 PM

click to enlarge Black Milk. - COURTESY OF EL CLUB
  • Courtesy of El Club
  • Black Milk.

From working with Slum Village to collaborating with Jack White and Danny Brown, Detroit native and J. Dilla disciple Black Milk, née Curtis Eugene Cross, is kind of a big deal.

Last month, Black Milk followed 2018’s Fever with DiVE EP, which finds the 36-year-old rapper tackling betrayal and forgiveness, rising above circumstances, and inviting collabs with MAHD, Motown Records’ BJ the Chicago Kid, and Pusha-T mentee Sam Austins.

“They’d rather have us locked down in a pair of cuffs/ Unfair fair enough/ I wonder why you never see no peace/ Why my outfit’s not low-key/ Treat foreign whips like trophies/ Belong in this world/ But we have to make our own in this world,” Black Milk says on “Black NASA” alongside Austins — a song that embodies the ethos of the record: don’t just shoot for the stars; be the star.



Doors open at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, at El Club; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; elclubdetroit.com. Tickets are $20-$25.


