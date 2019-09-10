One of the last legends standing, Bob Dylan, heads to Ann Arbor, East Lansing this fall

Juul pods, TikTok, Billie Eilish, Xanax, and facial recognition technology — the times they are a-changin'. One thing we can rely on, however, is Bob Dylan, who is still doing the damn thing at 78 years old.
Anyway, Dylan, who last visited metro Detroit in 2017 when he performed with Mavis Staples at the Fox Theatre, has included a pair of Michigan dates for his latest North American jaunt, which kicks off on the West Coast next month. The tour includes a stop in East Lansing on Nov. 5 at Michigan State University's Wharton Center for the Performing Arts, and a performance at University of Michigan's Hill Auditorium on Nov. 6.