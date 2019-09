One of the last legends standing, Bob Dylan, heads to Ann Arbor, East Lansing this fall

click to enlarge Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com

Juul pods, TikTok, Billie Eilish, Xanax, and facial recognition technology — the times they are a-changin'. One thing we can rely on, however, is Bob Dylan, who is still doing the damn thing at 78 years old.And by “the damn thing,” we mean doing shit like appearing in a Victoria's Secret commercial as he did in 2004, or the time he looked downright paranoid during the star-studded recording of “We Are the World” in 1985, or when he scared a group of kindergartners for being the “weird man” who made repeat visits to sing “scary songs” to them. Of course, Dylan is most notably still holding court as one of the most influential songwriters of all time.Anyway, Dylan, who last visited metro Detroit in 2017 when he performed with Mavis Staples at the Fox Theatre , has included a pair of Michigan dates for his latest North American jaunt, which kicks off on the West Coast next month. The tour includes a stop in East Lansing on Nov. 5 at Michigan State University's Wharton Center for the Performing Arts, and a performance at University of Michigan's Hill Auditorium on Nov. 6.Though Dylan hasn't released original music since 2012's, he was the subject of a Martin Scorsese documentary about his 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue released on Netflix this year, as well as a massive boxset of rehearsals, early recordings, and live performances from that era.Tickets for his local dates go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, and can be purchased by visiting bobdylan.com

