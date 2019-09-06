Friday, September 6, 2019
Detroit techno party producers Paxahau celebrate 21 years with a birthday bash on Saturday
Posted
By Lee DeVito
on Fri, Sep 6, 2019 at 12:45 PM
-
Courtesy of the artist
-
Detroit's DJ Minx.
It's hard to believe that Detroit techno party producers Paxahau have been at it for 21 years already, but here we are. The team, best known for producing Detroit's annual Movement Electronic Music Festival during Memorial Day weekend, will mark the occasion with a birthday bash at TV Lounge on Saturday.
The party features headlining British duo Paranoid London, best known for its throwback acid house that Pitchfork
called "a refreshing punch to the nuts."
Detroit's DJ Minx and Dan Bain are also on the bill.
Tickets are $20 and available for purchase here
.
You can read our feature story about Paxahau's 20th anniversary last year here
.
