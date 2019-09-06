City Slang

Friday, September 6, 2019

City Slang

Detroit techno party producers Paxahau celebrate 21 years with a birthday bash on Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Sep 6, 2019 at 12:45 PM

Detroit's DJ Minx. - COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
  • Courtesy of the artist
  • Detroit's DJ Minx.

It's hard to believe that Detroit techno party producers Paxahau have been at it for 21 years already, but here we are. The team, best known for producing Detroit's annual Movement Electronic Music Festival during Memorial Day weekend, will mark the occasion with a birthday bash at TV Lounge on Saturday.

The party features headlining British duo Paranoid London, best known for its throwback acid house that Pitchfork called "a refreshing punch to the nuts." Detroit's DJ Minx and Dan Bain are also on the bill.

Tickets are $20 and available for purchase here.

You can read our feature story about Paxahau's 20th anniversary last year here.


Related Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Pax.21 - Paxahau 21-Year Anniversary @ TV Lounge

    • Sat., Sept. 7, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $20+
    • Buy Tickets

City Slang

