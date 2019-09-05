City Slang

Thursday, September 5, 2019

City Slang

Underappreciated local luminaries, the Volebeats, to perform at Detroit's Outer Limits Lounge with the Scrappers

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 2:03 AM

click to enlarge The Volebeats. - COURTESY OF OUTER LIMITS LOUNGE
  • Courtesy of Outer Limits Lounge
  • The Volebeats.

Detroit’s root revivalists the Volebeats have a Myspace page — and it’s loaded with music because the friggin’ Volebeats assembled in 1988 and have made a lot of music, spanning classic rock-tinged tender country to cinematic surf rock. That said, it’s not hard to believe that their sophomore record, 1994’s Up North, could have inspired the likes of Wilco and Son Volt, nor is it hard to believe that they landed a cameo as well as their song “Somewhere in My Heart” in the 2005 Steve Martin indie film Shopgirl. Oh, and Ryan Adams (who is now totally canceled, but once highly lauded) called them the “best band in the world” and even joined their ranks for a week in 2010. It’s only appropriate that the Volebeats will be sharing a stage with the Scrappers, which makes foot-stomping, harmony-heavy alternative country that would make Tom Petty proud.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Outer Limits Lounge; 5507 Caniff St., Detroit; 313-204-8044; outerlimitslounge.com. $5.


  • Staff Pick
    The Volebeats and the Scrappers @ Outer Limits Lounge

    • Sun., Sept. 8, 8 p.m. $5

City Slang

