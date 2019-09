Rapper CupcakKe will save us from our sexless doldrums at the Shelter in Detroit

click to enlarge Screen grab/YouTube

What Lizzo does for body positivity, CupcakKe does for sucking the D OK — so Elizabeth Harris, who performs as explicit and sex-positive rapper CupcakKe, is more than dildo games and declarations of wanting to ride Squidward’s nose (that’s right — as in the grumpy cartoon squid dude with the phallic nose from).Her upbeat and mostly NSFW rap also finds space to deal with her own sexual abuse and prior homelessness , and allows her to champion her legion of fans in the LGBTQ+ community, and, well, dicks. Even Spider-Man’s . The eternally horny former church poet is also hella generous. She’s helped her Twitter followers when they’re in need , and on her current trek, dubbed the $10k Tour , CupcakKe will be giving away cash to a lucky “slurper” — that’s a CupcakKe fan, for the uninitiated — each night.



Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.