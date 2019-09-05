Rapper CupcakKe will save us from our sexless doldrums at the Shelter in Detroit

click to enlarge
What
Lizzo
does for body positivity, CupcakKe does for
sucking the D
.
OK — so Elizabeth Harris, who performs as explicit and sex-positive rapper CupcakKe, is more than dildo games and declarations of wanting to ride
Squidward’s nose
(that’s right — as in the grumpy cartoon squid dude with the phallic nose from
SpongeBob SquarePants
).
Her upbeat and mostly NSFW rap also finds space to deal with her own
sexual abuse
and
prior homelessness
, and allows her to champion her legion of fans in the LGBTQ+ community, and, well, dicks. Even
Spider-Man’s
. The eternally horny former church poet is also hella generous. She’s helped her
Twitter followers when they’re in need
, and on her current trek,
dubbed the $10k Tour
, CupcakKe will be giving away cash to a lucky “slurper” — that’s a CupcakKe fan, for the uninitiated — each night.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Shelter; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961;
saintandrewsdetroit.com. Tickets are $25.
VIDEO
