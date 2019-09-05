City Slang

Thursday, September 5, 2019

City Slang

Rapper CupcakKe will save us from our sexless doldrums at the Shelter in Detroit

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 3:13 AM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB/YOUTUBE
  • Screen grab/YouTube

What Lizzo does for body positivity, CupcakKe does for sucking the D.

OK — so Elizabeth Harris, who performs as explicit and sex-positive rapper CupcakKe, is more than dildo games and declarations of wanting to ride Squidward’s nose (that’s right — as in the grumpy cartoon squid dude with the phallic nose from SpongeBob SquarePants).

Her upbeat and mostly NSFW rap also finds space to deal with her own sexual abuse and prior homelessness, and allows her to champion her legion of fans in the LGBTQ+ community, and, well, dicks. Even Spider-Man’s. The eternally horny former church poet is also hella generous. She’s helped her Twitter followers when they’re in need, and on her current trek, dubbed the $10k Tour, CupcakKe will be giving away cash to a lucky “slurper” — that’s a CupcakKe fan, for the uninitiated — each night.



Doors open at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Shelter; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com. Tickets are $25.


Tags: , , , , , , ,

City Slang

