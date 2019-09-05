City Slang

Thursday, September 5, 2019

City Slang

No guitar, no problem — guitarless French Method join VVISIONSS and Johnny Ill for UFO Factory show in Detroit

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 2:07 AM

click to enlarge French Method. - DOUG COOMBE
  • Doug Coombe
  • French Method.

French Method makes music out of drummer Ben Luckett’s basement. Comprised of married duo Eddie and Nicole Baranek, Luckett, and Dale Wilson on sax, the band has no guitarist, which is both weird and cool. This summer they released three guitarless singles, “Glue,” “Ghost,” and “Are You Alone?” all of which call to mind Belle & Sebastian or the New Pornographers. Detroit four-piece VVISIONSS is also doing some weird shit via disorienting shred-heavy space rock, and they’re on the bill with Johnny Ill, purveyors of shapeshifting slacker rock.

Doors open at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at UFO Factory; 2110 Trumbull St., Detroit; ufofactory.com. Cover is $8.


  • Staff Pick
    French Method, VVISIONSS, Johnny Ill @ UFO Factory

    • Fri., Sept. 6, 9 p.m. $8

City Slang

