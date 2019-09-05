No guitar, no problem — guitarless French Method join VVISIONSS and Johnny Ill for UFO Factory show in Detroit

click to enlarge Doug Coombe

French Method.

French Method makes music out of drummer Ben Luckett’s basement. Comprised of married duo Eddie and Nicole Baranek, Luckett, and Dale Wilson on sax, the band has no guitarist, which is both weird and cool. This summer they released three guitarless singles, “Glue,” “Ghost,” and “Are You Alone?” all of which call to mind Belle & Sebastian or the New Pornographers. Detroit four-piece VVISIONSS is also doing some weird shit via disorienting shred-heavy space rock, and they’re on the bill with Johnny Ill , purveyors of shapeshifting slacker rock.



Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.