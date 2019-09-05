Get weird with Torus Eyes, Primer, and the Imaginatron at Trixie's in Hamtramck

click to enlarge
Courtesy of artist
Torus Eyes.
There’s a new-ish synth duo in town: Torus Eyes. Consisting of R. Solomon and Gwendolyn Dot, both of whom are multi-instrumentalists, vocalists, and academically trained in music, Torus Eyes is preparing to release its debut 4-song EP, Pythia
, which is dedicated to our inner goddesses and sounds every bit like a call to a higher power with a light dusting of existential anxiety. Alyssa Midcalf, who performs as Primer
, is also on the bill. Primer released her debut record, Novelty
, earlier this year, and we’re shocked HBO’s Euphoria
hasn’t snagged a track or two for an episode, thanks to Midcalf’s swelling and airy uncertainty. And then there’s the Imaginatron
— the Detroit band that’s been called the sonic equivalent of a cult (their stage presence does little to disprove this) and sounds a lot like Mindless Self Indulgence.
Doors open at 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at Trixie's; 2656 Carpenter St., Hamtramck; 313-316-5376; facebook.com/trixiesbarhamtramck.
