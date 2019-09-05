City Slang

Thursday, September 5, 2019

City Slang

Get weird with Torus Eyes, Primer, and the Imaginatron at Trixie's in Hamtramck

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 2:30 AM

click to enlarge Torus Eyes. - COURTESY OF ARTIST
  • Courtesy of artist
  • Torus Eyes.

There’s a new-ish synth duo in town: Torus Eyes. Consisting of R. Solomon and Gwendolyn Dot, both of whom are multi-instrumentalists, vocalists, and academically trained in music, Torus Eyes is preparing to release its debut 4-song EP, Pythia, which is dedicated to our inner goddesses and sounds every bit like a call to a higher power with a light dusting of existential anxiety. Alyssa Midcalf, who performs as Primer, is also on the bill. Primer released her debut record, Novelty, earlier this year, and we’re shocked HBO’s Euphoria hasn’t snagged a track or two for an episode, thanks to Midcalf’s swelling and airy uncertainty. And then there’s the Imaginatron — the Detroit band that’s been called the sonic equivalent of a cult (their stage presence does little to disprove this) and sounds a lot like Mindless Self Indulgence.

Doors open at 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at Trixie's; 2656 Carpenter St., Hamtramck; 313-316-5376; facebook.com/trixiesbarhamtramck.




