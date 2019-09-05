Get weird with Torus Eyes, Primer, and the Imaginatron at Trixie's in Hamtramck

click to enlarge Courtesy of artist

Torus Eyes.

There’s a new-ish synth duo in town: Torus Eyes. Consisting of R. Solomon and Gwendolyn Dot, both of whom are multi-instrumentalists, vocalists, and academically trained in music, Torus Eyes is preparing to release its debut 4-song EP,, which is dedicated to our inner goddesses and sounds every bit like a call to a higher power with a light dusting of existential anxiety. Alyssa Midcalf, who performs as Primer , is also on the bill. Primer released her debut record,, earlier this year, and we’re shocked HBO’shasn’t snagged a track or two for an episode, thanks to Midcalf’s swelling and airy uncertainty. And then there’s the Imaginatron — the Detroit band that’s been called the sonic equivalent of a cult (their stage presence does little to disprove this) and sounds a lot like Mindless Self Indulgence.

