Thursday, September 5, 2019

City Slang

Detroit's Deluxx Fluxx hosts a perfectly curated evening of electronica via Shigeto, Black Noi$e, and Pablo R. Ruiz

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 2:34 AM

click to enlarge Zach Saginaw, aka Shigeto. - SUREFIRE AGENCY/GHOSTLY INT.
  • SureFire Agency/Ghostly Int.
  • Zach Saginaw, aka Shigeto.

Producer, beatmaker, and local luminary Zach Saginaw, who records as Shigeto, is also a storyteller. He’s explored his heritage via his sophomore record, Lineage, and through a pair of transportive and tender EPs, Shigeto turned his focus to his grandmother’s experiences in a U.S. internment camp. The Ann Arbor native and Ghostly International artist marries jazz, hip-hop, and electronica, resulting in soaring, clamoring, and atmospheric beats that — when examined closely — are as meditative as they are seductive. Shigeto will be joined by Metro Times artist to watch Black Noi$e — who has very quickly become one to watch on the national stage, as he’s been cozying up to West Coast rapper Earl Sweatshirt. Also on the bill is Detroit rawist and frenetic producer Pablo R. Ruiz.

Music begins at 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at Deluxx Fluxx; 1274 Library St., Detroit; 313-788-7015; deluxxfluxx.com. Cover is $5 after 10 p.m.


City Slang

