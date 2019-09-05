Detroit's Deluxx Fluxx hosts a perfectly curated evening of electronica via Shigeto, Black Noi$e, and Pablo R. Ruiz

click to enlarge SureFire Agency/Ghostly Int.

Zach Saginaw, aka Shigeto.

Producer, beatmaker, and local luminary Zach Saginaw, who records as Shigeto, is also a storyteller. He’s explored his heritage via his sophomore record,, and through a pair of transportive and tender EPs, Shigeto turned his focus to his grandmother’s experiences in a U.S. internment camp. The Ann Arbor native and Ghostly International artist marries jazz, hip-hop, and electronica, resulting in soaring, clamoring, and atmospheric beats that — when examined closely — are as meditative as they are seductive. Shigeto will be joined by Metro Times artist to watch Black Noi$e — who has very quickly become one to watch on the national stage, as he’s been cozying up to West Coast rapper Earl Sweatshirt . Also on the bill is Detroit rawist and frenetic producer Pablo R. Ruiz.

