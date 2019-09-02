click to enlarge Kahn Santori Davison

Meek Mill, Future, YG, and DJ Mustard brought their Legendary Nights tour to the DTE Energy Music Theatre Sunday night. It was the fourth stop for the 24 city tour that runs through early October.YG and Mustard took the stage first and preformed hits “Who Do You Love?”, “Go Loko,” “My Nigga,” “Thotiana,” and “Big Bank.” In the middle of his set YG gave a shoutout to his slain friend and fellow emcee Nipsey Hussle. YG then went on to preform “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump),” a song featuring Nipsey Hussle.Next up was the main attraction. Future and Meek Mill took the stage together through the fog of the smoke machine and heavy cheers from fans. Future, dressed in back jacket, black fitted pants, and dyed cornrowed dreads while Meek was layered in camo green cargo pants, a sparkly black jacket, and neck full of gold.They jumped right into Meek Mill’s 2012 hit, “Ima Boss” followed by Future’s 2013 hit, “Karate Chop.” One of the best aspects about their performance is that they were more of a Batman and Superman duo rather than Batman and Robin. They opted not to do the traditional performance approach where each artist does his full individual set. They did dip off stage a few times but would reappear on stage with a new fit and new energy. This gave the joint performance seamless feel and created a musical continuity.The duo covered the best parts of their catalog. Future pulled songs from mixtapesand albums, and. Meek Mill pulled tracks from, andMeek Mill took time out of his set to pour lyrical libations to deceased Blade Icewood, Dex Osama, and Tee Grizzley’s aunt Jobina Brown. “Young black soldiers” getting killed in the streets was something he repeatedly talked about in between songs throughout the night. Future and Meek closed out the night performing their newest collab, “100 Shooters.”