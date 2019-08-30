City Slang

Friday, August 30, 2019

City Slang

Attention, millennial boyfriends — Tool is coming to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena

Posted By on Fri, Aug 30, 2019 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge Tool. - TRAVIS SHINN
  • Travis Shinn
  • Tool.

Good news for millennial boyfriends, like mine — Tool announced the details of a highly anticipated North American tour.

The news is paired with the release of Tool's first album in 13 years, Fear Inoculum, and just one month after the band offered its entire catalog on streaming services. 'Twas the summer of Tool.



“Tool is nü-metal perfected,” my boyfriend, Austin, said in a statement, adding that listening to Tool is like being “high on opium without having to worry about drug tests. But it also makes me feel like I'm giving it to the man.”

For the record, I have no idea if my boyfriend has actually done opium, but I do know that the minute Tool's music hit Apple Music, I was subjected to many songs and even more commentary on why Tool is a badass pillar in the pantheon of... whatever Tool is.

And Austin, my millennial boyfriend, was apparently not alone in his enthusiastic streaming. According to a press release, Tool albums racked up more than 20 million streams in the 48 hours that followed the digital release, and 1996's Ænima even landed at No. 10 on the Billboard Top 200 charts.

Anyway, Tool has included a Detroit date along the band's six-week trek that kicks off in mid-October. Tool's Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones, and arguably useless vocalist Maynard James Keenan will visit Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9 (just four days after Celine Dion is scheduled to perform at the same venue, where Austin's millennial girlfriend will absolutely be in attendance).

Tickets ($65+) will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 6, starting at 10 a.m. and can be purchased via Tool's official website or Ticketmaster.com.


  Tool @ Little Caesars Arena

    Sat., Nov. 9, 8 p.m.

