Attention, millennial boyfriends — Tool is coming to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena

“Tool is nü-metal perfected,” my boyfriend, Austin, said in a statement, adding that listening to Tool is like being “high on opium without having to worry about drug tests. But it also makes me feel like I'm giving it to the man.”
For the record, I have no idea if my boyfriend has actually done opium, but I do know that the minute Tool's music hit Apple Music, I was subjected to many songs and even more commentary on why Tool is a badass pillar in the pantheon of... whatever Tool is.
And Austin, my millennial boyfriend, was apparently not alone in his enthusiastic streaming. According to a press release, Tool albums racked up more than 20 million streams in the 48 hours that followed the digital release, and 1996's Ænima even landed at No. 10 on the Billboard Top 200 charts.
Anyway, Tool has included a Detroit date along the band's six-week trek that kicks off in mid-October. Tool's Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones, and arguably useless vocalist Maynard James Keenan will visit Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9 (just four days after Celine Dion is scheduled to perform at the same venue, where Austin's millennial girlfriend will absolutely be in attendance).