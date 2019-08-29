Old Miami to host night of hip-hop, including Detroit's Valid and Ellie Sandiego

click to enlarge David Pauley

For over a decade, Detroit-Serb emcee Valid has been making under-the-radar, feel-good hip-hop. Valid’s journey comes to a head on this year’s DJ Head-produced LP,, which details growing up as the child of immigrants, the nasty pay-to-play truth of the record industry, and just feeling straight-up grateful. Joining Valid to rep Detroit on a Midwest hip-hop bill is “So Cool” Ellie Sandiego, who fuses smooth girl-group rap of the ’90s and contemporary Jay-Z-esque spoken word flow. Cleveland’s Vice Souletric, Neaak, Philmore Greene, and Rashid Hadee from Chicago are also on the bill.

