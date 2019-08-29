City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 29, 2019

City Slang

Old Miami to host night of hip-hop, including Detroit's Valid and Ellie Sandiego

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Aug 29, 2019 at 4:05 PM

click to enlarge DAVID PAULEY
  • David Pauley

For over a decade, Detroit-Serb emcee Valid has been making under-the-radar, feel-good hip-hop. Valid’s journey comes to a head on this year’s DJ Head-produced LP, Mihajo, which details growing up as the child of immigrants, the nasty pay-to-play truth of the record industry, and just feeling straight-up grateful. Joining Valid to rep Detroit on a Midwest hip-hop bill is “So Cool” Ellie Sandiego, who fuses smooth girl-group rap of the ’90s and contemporary Jay-Z-esque spoken word flow. Cleveland’s Vice Souletric, Neaak, Philmore Greene, and Rashid Hadee from Chicago are also on the bill.

Doors open at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30; 3930 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-831-3830; facebook.com/theoldmiami. Cover is $5.


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Lawsuit by Eminem's publisher against Spotify could be a case for the Supreme Court Read More

  2. Detroit's Lizzo brought a big ol' inflatable ass to her good as hell MTV VMAs performance Read More

  3. Welcome home, baby girl —  Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas return for performance at the Magic Stick Read More

  4. Detroit's prodigal son, Wayne Kramer, returns with MC50 performance at Saint Andrew's Hall Read More

  5. No genre is off limits for Dani Darling, who will pay a visit to Detroit's Willis Show Bar Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...