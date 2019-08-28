click to enlarge Taylor Bonin

Detroit’s Jessica Hernandez has gone totally gaga. The Detroit-born, now L.A.-based frontwoman has been taking a year-long departure from some of the high-energy, soul-heavy rock she was churning out during her Detroit years. Since relocating to the West Coast, Hernandez has dedicated herself to new motherhood as much as she has to a more shimmery, disco-tinged sound. Last year, Hernandez released “Baby” — a dreamy ode to her daughter, Stella, that sounds like Studio 54 with a naptime. Detroit's Girl Fight is also on the bill.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.