Wednesday, August 28, 2019

City Slang

Welcome home, baby girl —  Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas return for performance at the Magic Stick

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at 4:19 PM

click to enlarge TAYLOR BONIN
  • Taylor Bonin

Detroit’s Jessica Hernandez has gone totally gaga. The Detroit-born, now L.A.-based frontwoman has been taking a year-long departure from some of the high-energy, soul-heavy rock she was churning out during her Detroit years. Since relocating to the West Coast, Hernandez has dedicated herself to new motherhood as much as she has to a more shimmery, disco-tinged sound. Last year, Hernandez released “Baby” — a dreamy ode to her daughter, Stella, that sounds like Studio 54 with a naptime. Detroit's Girl Fight is also on the bill.

Doors are at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at the Magic Stick; 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com. Tickets are $17-$20.




