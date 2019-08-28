Mexican singer, actress, and mama Ximena Sariñana heads to Saint Andrew's Hall

click to enlarge Seitrack US

Before Ximena Sariñana scored a Grammy nomination for her 2008 jazz-infused pop debut,, audiences had already developed a relationship with the Guadalajara-born actress thanks to her work in telenovelas and film. Sariñana’s multifaceted career has led to the release of her fourth record, this year’s, which follows what Sariñana describes as a “timeline” of events while pre-gaming for a night out, as well as the contemplative post-party morning hours. The record, which was recorded while Sariñana was pregnant with her first child, follows suit with what has become a thematic hallmark of the Latin songstress’ work: that women and girls need not ask permission.



Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.