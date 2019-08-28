Mexican singer, actress, and mama Ximena Sariñana heads to Saint Andrew's Hall

Before Ximena Sariñana scored a Grammy nomination for her 2008 jazz-infused pop debut, Mediocre, audiences had already developed a relationship with the Guadalajara-born actress thanks to her work in telenovelas and film. Sariñana’s multifaceted career has led to the release of her fourth record, this year’s ¿Dónde Bailarán las Niñas?, which follows what Sariñana describes as a “timeline” of events while pre-gaming for a night out, as well as the contemplative post-party morning hours. The record, which was recorded while Sariñana was pregnant with her first child, follows suit with what has become a thematic hallmark of the Latin songstress’ work: that women and girls need not ask permission.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, at Saint Andrew's Hall; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com. Tickets are $28.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.