Loose Koozies and Kelly Jean Caldwell at Detroit's Outer Limits Lounge is the late summer vibe we need now

click to enlarge Michelle McNulty

Loose Koozies.

While the end of summer may be just around the dang corner, it doesn’t mean that deep-fried boozy tunes should get packed up with your shorts, tank-tops, and seasonal ambitions that failed to come to fruition. Described as “slacker country-rock,” Detroit’s Loose Koozies — E.M. Allen, Erin Davis, Nick German, and Andrew Moran — are part-pick-up truck make-out sesh, part-Son Volt circa Wide Swing Tremolo. “I’ll throw away my damn computer and stop texting pretty girls,” Allen self-instructs on “Slow Down Time,” Koozie crew’s debut single from last year. Not to be outdone, Detroit’s Kelly Jean Caldwell , the incomparable force behind her namesake band, will play solo, sounding every bit a cross between Courtney Love and Mick Jagger slow-dancing at a monster truck rally. It's a super tender alt-country sound all her own. Both bands will perform in support of One Eleven Heavy

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.