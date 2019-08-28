City Slang

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

City Slang

Future and Meek Mill co-headline DTE Energy Music Theatre

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at 5:11 PM

click to enlarge HENRI ALEXANDER LEVY
  • Henri Alexander Levy

Yeet yeet — shit’s getting legendary.

Philadelphia rapper and an unlikely face of prison reform, Meek Mill, has teamed up with Atlanta’s behind-the-mic nihilist turned salvation-seeker Future for the Legendary Nights tour. Both rappers came up around the same time with their respective mixtapes and collaborations. Since then have built reputations on championing self-aware and confessional hip-hop — and both Future and Mill have turned a page this year.

Future released Save Me, the 35-year-old’s solo EP that addresses and corrects his well-documented self-destructiveness and in May, Mill was honored as a Vanguard for Social Justice by the McSilver Institute for Poverty Policy and Research at New York University due to his continued reform advocacy. (Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison after repeated parole violations stemming from a 2008 conviction for a drug and weapons charge.)



Doors open at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, at DTE Energy Music Theatre; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. Tickets are $35+.


City Slang

