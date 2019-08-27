City Slang

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

City Slang

The Disney cover band of your dreams, the Little Mermen, bring whimsy to Ferndale's Magic Bag

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Aug 27, 2019 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge MELODIE YVONNE
  • Melodie Yvonne

Did you ever think, damn, I wish “A Whole New World” had some sick ass synths, or maybe you’ve thought that “Let it Go” would fucking slap with some electric guitar? Well, Hakuna Matata, Disneyphiles, New York City’s the Little Mermen are doing the lord’s work by repurposing Disney nostalgia into contemporary rock jams complete with costumery, theatrics, and Cars 2. Founded by singer-songwriter Alexis Babini (who performs as a very convincing Aladdin and Prince Eric) the Mermen leave no whozits or whatzits unturned as they span the entirety of Disney’s catalog, including where the journey all began with 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug 30 at Magic Bag; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com. Tickets are $15.


