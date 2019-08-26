City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 26, 2019

City Slang

Lawsuit by Eminem's publisher against Spotify could be a case for the Supreme Court

Posted By on Mon, Aug 26, 2019 at 6:38 PM

click to enlarge Eminem. - JSTONE / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • JStone / Shutterstock
  • Eminem.

Eminem’s music publisher Eight Mile Style filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Spotify on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

The complaint, filed in a Nashville federal court and obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, alleges that Spotify did not secure the necessary license before streaming Eminem’s songs billions of times. The lawsuit also alleges that the Music Modernization Act (MMA), popular legislation passed last year with support from multiple sides of the music industry, violates the U.S. Constitution. As such, the case could be headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The lawsuit scrutinizes the legality of the MMA because it protects streaming services like Spotify — a $26 billion Stockholm-based streaming company — from the liability of copyright claims. It does this by making it difficult to sue streaming services for “statutory damages,” which are damages established by a statute that can be awarded “per work."

Due to this limitation, the complaint contends that the MMA violates two aspects of the Fifth Amendment: the Due Process Clause and the Takings Clause. The Due Process Clause guarantees a right to fair treatment by the court system, and the Takings Clause makes it illegal to take private property for public use without acquiring permission to do so.

“If it can happen to Eminem, it can happen to a smaller artist,” intellectual property attorney John Krieger told Pitchfork.

The lawsuit also alleges that Spotify categorized Eminem’s songs under “Copyright Control,” a designation which indicates that the copyright is unknown. Seeing as how this is Eminem we’re talking about, the lawsuit states that this designation is “absurd” because it would not be difficult to identify the owner of such popular songs as "Lose Yourself."



The complaint goes on to assert that Spotify sent “random payments” for the streaming of songs, including “Lose Yourself” and “The Real Slim Shady,” which “only purport to account for a fraction of those streams,” according to the suit.

The publishing company that filed the lawsuit co-owns the songs in question and handles copyrights, and the lawsuit discusses compositions specifically, aka the sheet music and lyrics — not the master recordings. Eminem himself is not directly involved in the suit.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Detroit's punk scene looks to raise money for New York Dolls guitarist following cancer diagnosis Read More

  2. Aaliyah's uncle suggests her music could be coming to major streaming services in 2020 Read More

  3. John Oates is not Daryl Hall — and that’s a good thing Read More

  4. Duende, Las Drogas, and Kate Hinote head to Ann Arbor's Lo-Fi Bar Read More

  5. Flying Lotus brings soaring 3D spectacle to Royal Oak Music Theatre Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...