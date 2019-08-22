Flying Lotus brings soaring 3D spectacle to Royal Oak Music Theatre

click to enlarge Saccenti

For his sixth studio record, producer and grand-nephew of John and Alice Coltrane, Stephen Ellison, who performs as Flying Lotus, stepped away from his laptop, learned piano, and teamed up with a diverse roster of talented friends to examine clarity. His first record since 2014’sfinds FlyLo collaborating with Thundercat, Anderson .Paak George Clinton , David Lynch, Tierra Whack , and Solange for a cosmic, dexterous, and, at times, macabre meditation on theatrics and connectivity. As much as FlyLo’s music paints vivid and swirling mental pictures, his 3D live show takes the immersive sonic experience to transcendent heights. FlyLo shares the bill with Brandon Coleman Spacetalker, Salami Rose Joe Louis, and PBDY.

