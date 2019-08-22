Duende, Las Drogas, and Kate Hinote head to Ann Arbor's Lo-Fi Bar

click to enlarge Courtesy of artist

Kate Hinote.

One of these things is not like the other. Well, actually, none of these bands are remotely similar, which makes this Ann Arbor triple bill a sonic flight for folks of all fancies. Take Detroit’s Duende, a band that, for a decade, has been assembling a carefully crafted arsenal of throbbing psychedelic garage rock. Also on the bill is three-piece Las Drogas out of Ypsilanti, which specializes in stirring and sludgy psychobilly. Rounding out the evening is singer-songwriter Kate Hinote, whose soaring, mood-setting voice has led several iterations of several high-energy alt-folk line-ups (the Blueflowers and, sometimes, with the Disasters) over the last 10 years.

