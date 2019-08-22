City Slang

Thursday, August 22, 2019

City Slang

Duende, Las Drogas, and Kate Hinote head to Ann Arbor's Lo-Fi Bar

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge Kate Hinote. - COURTESY OF ARTIST
  • Courtesy of artist
  • Kate Hinote.

One of these things is not like the other. Well, actually, none of these bands are remotely similar, which makes this Ann Arbor triple bill a sonic flight for folks of all fancies. Take Detroit’s Duende, a band that, for a decade, has been assembling a carefully crafted arsenal of throbbing psychedelic garage rock. Also on the bill is three-piece Las Drogas out of Ypsilanti, which specializes in stirring and sludgy psychobilly. Rounding out the evening is singer-songwriter Kate Hinote, whose soaring, mood-setting voice has led several iterations of several high-energy alt-folk line-ups (the Blueflowers and, sometimes, with the Disasters) over the last 10 years.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 24, at Lo-Fi; 220 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-369-6070; lofiannarbor.com. Cover is $7.




