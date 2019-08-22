Detroit's Soviet Girls and Don't take to Outer Limits Lounge to support pair of Toronto indie bands

click to enlarge Carrie Pitzer

don't.

Weregret selecting low-key lo-fi foursome don’t as one of our bands to watch earlier this year . They’ve enlisted trusted producer and music-maker Fred Thomas to take on the follow-up to 2016’sEP, which sounds like what might happen if the Modern Lovers took a road trip with early Neutral Milk Hotel Also on the bill are fellow lo-fi cuties Soviet Girls , the ever melodic and sonically patient band featuring Anya Baghina, Devin Poisson, and Jonathan Franco. The trio releasedlast year and it feels every bit like a high school spring fling dance, if only the dance were held at a forgotten cemetery overgrown with wildflowers. Toronto’s Pretty Matty and Pony are also on the bill.

