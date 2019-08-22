Detroit's Soviet Girls and Don't take to Outer Limits Lounge to support pair of Toronto indie bands

Also on the bill are fellow lo-fi cuties Soviet Girls, the ever melodic and sonically patient band featuring Anya Baghina, Devin Poisson, and Jonathan Franco. The trio released Filled Up With Nothing last year and it feels every bit like a high school spring fling dance, if only the dance were held at a forgotten cemetery overgrown with wildflowers. Toronto’s Pretty Matty and Pony are also on the bill.
Doors open at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Outer Limits Lounge; 5507 Caniff St., Hamtramck; 313-204-8044; outerlimitslounge.com. Cover is $7.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.