Thursday, August 22, 2019

City Slang

Detroit's Soviet Girls and Don't take to Outer Limits Lounge to support pair of Toronto indie bands

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 11:24 AM

click to enlarge don't. - CARRIE PITZER
  • Carrie Pitzer
  • don't.

We don’t regret selecting low-key lo-fi foursome don’t as one of our bands to watch earlier this year. They’ve enlisted trusted producer and music-maker Fred Thomas to take on the follow-up to 2016’s forget it EP, which sounds like what might happen if the Modern Lovers took a road trip with early Neutral Milk Hotel.

Also on the bill are fellow lo-fi cuties Soviet Girls, the ever melodic and sonically patient band featuring Anya Baghina, Devin Poisson, and Jonathan Franco. The trio released Filled Up With Nothing last year and it feels every bit like a high school spring fling dance, if only the dance were held at a forgotten cemetery overgrown with wildflowers. Toronto’s Pretty Matty and Pony are also on the bill.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Outer Limits Lounge; 5507 Caniff St., Hamtramck; 313-204-8044; outerlimitslounge.com. Cover is $7.




