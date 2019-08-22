Detroit's punk scene looks to raise money for New York Dolls guitarist following cancer diagnosis

Without under-appreciated ’70s glam pioneers the New York Dolls, we may never have been exposed to the high-octane glitter punk that gave us a “Personality Crisis.” Now, one of their own could use some help. New York Doll’s longstanding guitarist Sylvain Sylvain was recently diagnosed with cancer and has been enduring treatment. The “Looking for a Kiss” Benefit, presented by Detroit rock promoter Stirling and Ricky Rat of the Trash Brats, aims to put some funds toward Sylvain’s recovery. Joining the cause are Mik Skill’s ’67 Riot, Johnny Blitz (of the Dead Boys), the Demolition Dollrods, Amy Gore Band, Timmy Vulgar Band, the Trash Brats, and an eleven-piece, explosive punk ensemble, the Detroit Dolls All-Star Band.
Doors open at 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24; Small's Bar, 10339 Conant St.; Hamtramck; 313-873-1117; smallsbardetroit.com. $15 in advance, $20 cash at the door.
