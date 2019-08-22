City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 22, 2019

City Slang

Detroit's punk scene looks to raise money for New York Dolls guitarist following cancer diagnosis

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 11:19 AM

click to enlarge ALBUM ART BY TOSHI MATSUO
  • Album art by Toshi Matsuo
Without under-appreciated ’70s glam pioneers the New York Dolls, we may never have been exposed to the high-octane glitter punk that gave us a “Personality Crisis.” Now, one of their own could use some help. New York Doll’s longstanding guitarist Sylvain Sylvain was recently diagnosed with cancer and has been enduring treatment. The “Looking for a Kiss” Benefit, presented by Detroit rock promoter Stirling and Ricky Rat of the Trash Brats, aims to put some funds toward Sylvain’s recovery. Joining the cause are Mik Skill’s ’67 Riot, Johnny Blitz (of the Dead Boys), the Demolition Dollrods, Amy Gore Band, Timmy Vulgar Band, the Trash Brats, and an eleven-piece, explosive punk ensemble, the Detroit Dolls All-Star Band.

Doors open at 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24; Small's Bar, 10339 Conant St.; Hamtramck; 313-873-1117; smallsbardetroit.com. $15 in advance, $20 cash at the door.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Looking For a Kiss: A Detroit benefit for Sylvain Sylvain @ Small's

    • Sat., Aug. 24, 8 p.m. $15-$20

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. John Oates is not Daryl Hall — and that’s a good thing Read More

  2. Local musicians showcase their NPR Tiny Desk skills at Otus Supply Read More

  3. Singer-songwriter and Michigan-native Anna Ash returns home for Ann Arbor performance Read More

  4. Punk greats Black Flag head to Detroit's Harpos in rare appearance Read More

  5. Canadian blues rocker Reignwolf heads to Detroit with long-awaited debut Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...