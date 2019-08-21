Singer-songwriter and Michigan-native Anna Ash returns home for Ann Arbor performance

click to enlarge Matthew Reamer

Though Northern Michigan native Anna Ash has been making sparse, aching, and soulful indie out of Los Angeles (and her stunning 2016 debut, which was recorded in Minnesota), we still consider her one of ours — and she’s got new music coming. For her first single in three years and the first from her forthcoming albums “Apologies” taps into some fast-talking OG Sheryl Crow shit and swaps the slow and sultry Midwest musings offor a sharp-tongued, rock-tinged, turn-on-her-heels moment. Oh, it should be noted that “Apologies” was recorded in one take and caught the attention of Matchbox 20’s Rob Thomas, who shared it on Twitter as his song of the day, which is both cool and smooth. Ash supports New York-based indie folk-pop duo-band The Sea, the Sea.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.