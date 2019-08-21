Local musicians showcase their NPR Tiny Desk skills at Otus Supply

click to enlarge Courtesy of artist

Kulture.

Performing in the cramped quarters of the NPR offices has become an unlikely rite of passage for indie musicians and mainstream greats alike. Everyone from St. Vincent Steve Martin , and Lizzo have taken to the NPR Tiny Desk stage — er, desk. Though NPR receives thousands of submissions to perform as part of its groundbreaking concert series, WDET selected a few of their favorite Michigan-based entries to perform as part of a sonically diverse showcase. This year will feature catchy modern indie-rock via Handgrenades, eclectic rap by way of Detroit’s Kulture, Vonda Shepard-sounding soul thanks to Sara Marie Barron, and songwriter, steel-guitarist — and perhaps one of the busiest Detroit-scene mainstays — Mark Lavengood.

