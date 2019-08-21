City Slang

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

City Slang

Local musicians showcase their NPR Tiny Desk skills at Otus Supply

Posted By on Wed, Aug 21, 2019 at 5:17 PM

click to enlarge Kulture. - COURTESY OF ARTIST
  • Courtesy of artist
  • Kulture.
Performing in the cramped quarters of the NPR offices has become an unlikely rite of passage for indie musicians and mainstream greats alike. Everyone from St. Vincent, Chance the Rapper, Steve Martin, and Lizzo have taken to the NPR Tiny Desk stage — er, desk. Though NPR receives thousands of submissions to perform as part of its groundbreaking concert series, WDET selected a few of their favorite Michigan-based entries to perform as part of a sonically diverse showcase. This year will feature catchy modern indie-rock via Handgrenades, eclectic rap by way of Detroit’s Kulture, Vonda Shepard-sounding soul thanks to Sara Marie Barron, and songwriter, steel-guitarist — and perhaps one of the busiest Detroit-scene mainstays — Mark Lavengood.

Doors are at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Otus Supply; 345 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-291-6160; otussupply.com. Tickets are $20-$25.


